Odisha CM Launches 5 Online Services For Welfare Of Women, Children

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched five online services which aimed at empowering women and providing better childcare facilities. The online services include ‘Mo Chhatua’ app for streamlining supply chain management of ‘Take Home Ration’ (Chhatua) and ‘e-Kalika’, an application for monitoring crches for children under three years of age.

‘Mo Sishu portal’, a comprehensive web-based information management and monitoring system for child protection services, and ‘MAMATA App & MIS’ for seamless transfer of cash benefit to pregnant women were also rolled out. The chief minister also launched the e-manadeya portal for paperless transfer of honorarium to 1, 34,758 Anganwadi workers and helpers.

All the five services are under the Child Development and Mission Shakti Department. Patnaik said his government has been giving priority to the empowerment of women and the welfare of children in the last 20 years.

From women reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to empowerment of 80 lakh females were implemented through the ‘Mission Shakti Programme’, he said. “Odisha is the only state in the country to introduce a nutrition budget. The five online programmes will be successful in providing qualitative services to beneficiaries,” Patnaik said.

Women and Child Development department collaborated with the Central Food Technological Research Institute for improving the quality of ‘Take Home Ration’. The Indian Council of Medical Research Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC) and the state government joined hands to conduct an annual nutrition survey.

The department also entered into a technical collaboration with UNICEF to strengthen the capacity of the statutory bodies, service delivery structures and caregivers under the State Child Protection Scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor