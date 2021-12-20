Odisha CM Launches Air Ambulance Service in 4 Districts for Prompt Healthcare Services

In yet another significant step by the Odisha Government in the field of healthcare services, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services) at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The service in the first phase was launched for four districts– Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi. Other districts will be covered under the programme in a phased manner. Under the initiative, a list of specialists required for the treatment of critical patients admitted to various District Headquarter Hospitals (DHHs) will be prepared and sent to the Health Department.

Accordingly, the doctors will be flown to the destined DHHs through aircraft/ helicopters for prompt treatment of the patients. If required, the patients will be airlifted to various healthcare facilities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A team of doctors of the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack has been formed for this purpose. Later, similar teams of doctors of MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and other private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will be constituted.

The initiative by the Odisha Government is likely to provide proper healthcare service to those patients who were deprived of better treatment by specialists/ experts due to locational disadvantage said Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Specialists such as neurologists, nephrologists and cardiologists will be flown to the DHHs. The follow-up treatment of the patients will be carried out through telemedicine said Health Minister. On the inaugural day, the team of doctors of the SCB Medical College & Hospital was flown to Malkangiri and the teams lewere d by State Health Director Dr Bijay Mohapatra. The service will be offered for four districts– Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi free of cost to the patients said Health Director.

