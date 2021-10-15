CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#JEEResult#Punjab
Home » News » India » Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cancels His Birthday Celebrations, Urges Party Workers to Help Families Impacted By COVID
1-MIN READ

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cancels His Birthday Celebrations, Urges Party Workers to Help Families Impacted By COVID

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cancels His Birthday Celebrations, Urges Party Workers to Help Families Impacted By COVID

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged his supporters, well-wishers, and his party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, a statement issued by the his office said on Friday.

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged his supporters, well-wishers, and his party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

He also encouraged his well wishers to donate blood and plasma on the occasion.

Last year also, he had not celebrated his birthday due to the pandemic.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 15, 2021, 14:41 IST