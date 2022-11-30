Odisha CM Patnaik Inaugurates 3rd Edition of ‘Make In Odisha‘ Conclave at Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday declared the ‘Make In Odisha Conclave’22’ open. The event is being held at Janta Maidan. This is the third edition of the Conclave, which will continue up to December 4.

The opening ceremony witnessed a colorful program that included a laser show portraying Odisha’s heritage, monuments, culture, and art in a nutshell.

Reacting to the inauguration, Industries Minister Pratap Dev said, the target of a developed Odisha has been set by 2036. After agriculture and skill development, the government is now giving priority to the industrial sector. Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will announce the new industrial policy in the presence of industry leaders from abroad. Industries Secretary Hemanta Sharma said Make-in Odisha’s third edition will promote Odisha’s industrialization.

Over 11,600 registrations were received by the government to participate in the Conclave. The organizers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning all the Conclave days.

Some of the eminent corporates expected at the Conclave are LN Mittal, Executive Chairman, Arcelor Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL, TV Narendran, CEO&MD, Tata Steel.

Other than that, representatives from partner countries of Japan, Norway, and Germany will also grace the occasion.

