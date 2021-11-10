Odisha CM Patnaik Inaugurates Mega Dairy Plant in Cuttack

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the automated milk processing plant being set up by Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) at Arilo-Govindpur in Cuttack district.

Being set up on a turnkey basis with an investment of Rs 244.24 crore, the work of the plant has been awarded to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It commenced construction of the plant in November 2018.

OMFED customers could get good quality milk and its byproducts through the establishment of the plant. Besides, the dairy farmers will be able to get a fair price for their milk. The government has provided 51 acres of land, including 18.7 acres at Arilo and 32.3 acres at Govindpur to OMFED for the plant.

With a capacity of five lakh litres per day, the plant will daily produce 2 lakh litre milk, 30,000 litres of curd, 10,000 litres buttermilk, 5,000 litres of lassi, three tonnes of butter, eight tonnes of clarified butter, three tonnes of cheese, 5,000 litres flavoured milk and 20,000 tonnes milk powder.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.