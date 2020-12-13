Odisha Committed To Create Investment-friendly Environment: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is committed to create a conducive environment for the promotion of industries in the state and focusing on the implementation of new projects. The state has developed an online system for over 30 government-to-business (G2B) services to reduce the regulatory burden on industries, he said.

“Odisha is concentrating on technological reforms to reduce physical interface in extending government services.The state has been creating a conducive business environment by inculcating professionalism and behavioural change in the agencies,” he said.

The state is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India and was able to attract new investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore in various sectors during the COVID-19 crisis, Patnaik said, while addressing the FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Meeting. He said the state has also developed a land bank with over one lakh acre available on a GIS-based platform to facilitate industries to select sites for their projects.

Odisha was at the top among states for attracting investments during the April-September period of 2019, and is poised to continue this leadership position, he said. “Apart from new investments, Odisha is also focusing on the grounding of the projects. In the recent past, new industrial projects were launched in diverse sectors ranging from healthcare, renewable energy, downstream to steel and aluminium, IT and food processing,” he added.

The chief minister said the government is targeting specific sectors including the ancillary and downstream businesses in the metal industry. "We are working towards further development in major industrial regions such as Angul and Jharsuguda for aluminium and Kalingnagar for steel downstream projects," he added.

