Odisha Cop Registers Case against Himself After Alleged Assault of Tribal Youth

A police officers has filed a case against himself at the police station where he is posted after he allegedly assaulted a tribal youth in Odisha. Besides Inspector-in-Charge(IIC) Krupsindhu Barad, Senior Inspector Rakesh Samal of Odisha’s Balipatna police station has also been named in the case.

The matter came to notice after a woman approached the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) complaining that cops beaten up her husband Saroj Bhoi and fractured his leg within the Balipatna police station premises and demand an action.

Following the complaint, the DCP asked the officials to take action and a case was registered under Sections 341, 323, 325, 294, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 (1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC & ST Act. Local Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will now investigate the incident.

“The police arrested me without reason and sent me to jail. IIC Rasindhu Barad, SI Rakesh Samal along with 5 or 6 cops of the police station thrashed me inside the police station. My leg is broken. I want justice,” Bhoi alleged.

Dalit Mahasangh President Litu Das demanded that the cops be arrested as soon as possible. “It is a matter of concern. We demand strict action against the IIC Krupsindhu Barad and SI Rakesh Samal as per law. Both should be arrest soon,” he said.

The alleged incident took place on October 3, 2022 when there was a quarrel between Bhoi and some youth of his village. Later, cops took Bhoi to police station.

Senior Advocte Siddharth Das said, “An ACP or DSP level officer should investigate in this case. The concerned officers should be transferred from there in view of transparency and proper inquiry. There is the possibilities of their arrest.”

Read all the Latest India News here