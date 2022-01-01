Odisha Cop Suspended for Stealing Goat for New Year’s Feast Held in Police Station

A policeman was on Saturday suspended on charges of stealing goats for a New Year’s feast in Odisha’s Balangir district. SP Nitin Kushalkar of the Sindhikela Police Station suspended ASI Suman Mallick on charges of stealing goat, the police said.

The incident took place for a feast that had been organised in the premises of the Sindhikela Police station on Friday.

ASI Suman allegedly killed a goat for the feast. After learning about it, the owner of the goat, Sankirttan Guru, reached the police station and complained. However, ASI Suman Mallick allegedly misbehaved with him and detained him for a long time. Tension erupted when the news spread in the area and people began a demonstration outside the police station and demanded action against the ASI.

“My daughter is eyewitness to the incident and saw that the policemen took the goat and killed it for a feast,” Sankirttan Guru said.

“The policemen have killed the goat. When we asked about the incident, they threatened us and detained my father without any reason, “said Sankirttan’s daughter.

Bhabani Satpathy, a senior advocate, said, “As a public servant, the behaviour of the ASI is not acceptable at all. The District Police Headquarters learned about the incident and took steps. Strict action should be taken against the concerned SI.”

The incident was taken up by the District Police Headquarters and after a departmental inquiry, SP Nitin Kushalkar suspend ASI Suman Mallick for misuse of power and for negligence.

(Inputs from Chandrabhanu Molana)

