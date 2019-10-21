Odisha Couple Gets Married by Taking Oath on Indian Constitution, Organising Blood Camp
A retired government employee administered the oath to the newly wed couple — a 31-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical firm and 23-year-old auxiliary nurse midwife in Ganjam district.
Representative image.
Berhampur: Departing from religious rituals, a couple in Odisha's Ganjam district got their marriage solemnised by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution and organising a blood donation camp on the occasion, also participating in it.
Thirty one-year-old Biplab Kumar, an employee of a pharmaceutical firm, married 23-year-old Aneeta, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), on Sunday in the presence of their family members, relatives and guests, many of whom also took part in the blood donation camp.
Retired government employee Bidyut Prabha Rath administered the oath to the newly wed couple. "Our marriage was solemnised without matching of horoscopes or chanting of hymns," the couple said.
The bridegroom's father, Mohan Rao, a retired government employee, said he decided to conduct the marriage in a way that will be an example to society. "I am a rationalist and I do not believe in traditional marriages where priests chant hymns," he said.
Bride Aneeta said she was happy the way the marriage was solemnised. Speaking of the blood donation camp, bridegroom Biplab said, "We decided to organise the blood donation camp to make our wedding memorable."
Some 36 units of blood were collected on the occasion, he said. The Humanist and Rationalist Organisation (HRO) and the Association of Volunteer Blood Donors (AVBD) have lauded the efforts of the couple.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When