Odisha Crime Branch Claims Pakistan Link in DRDO Espionage Case

In yet another sensational revelation in the highly sensitive Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) espionage case probe, the Odisha Crime Branch claimed Pakistan links of the mysterious woman who is suspected to be the ‘handler’ of the spy ring engaged in leaking out sensitive intel from Chandipur ITR.

The Pakistan link has surfaced as four Facebook accounts of the mysterious ‘operative’ were operated from Pakistan through proxy IPs to keep the location secret. Out of the four accounts, three were operated from Islamabad whereas one was from Rawalpindi, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

“Most of the time they were using proxy IP addresses of Pakistan. They have also used proxy IPs of India, the US and Germany to hide secrets. A few such social media accounts are still found active. First phase interrogation of the arrested five accused is underway, Crime Branch may bring accused remand again," said Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

A special squad of the Balasore Police led by the Eastern Range IG picked up five contractual employees at DRDO for questioning over espionage charges on September 2021. The intelligence reports then stated that the accused were honey-trapped and receiving international calls mostly from Pakistan-Rajasthan border areas and passed secret information. They were identified as Basanta Behera, Tapas Nayak, Hemanta Mistry, Sheikh Musaq and Sachin Chattha.

