Odisha Crime Branch Takes Over Cameraman Manas Swain Murder Case

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police will take up the investigation of the murder of cameraman Manas Swain. This was informed by the Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda today. As per an order issued by DGP, Odisha, Sunil Bansal, the CID-Crime Branch will take over the probe of Chandbali PS Case No. 63 dated 14.02.2022 of Bhadrak District in view of its gravity and involvement of multiple districts, added Panda.

The Crime Branch has immediately formed two teams to probe the case. DSP Kalpana Sahu will lead the investigation.

He further stated if the need arises, the teams will widen their probe to outside Odisha. The investigating agency has information that the prime accused has managed to escape outside the State.

Earlier in the day, the police seized a car of Sharmistha Rout, the prime accused in the Manas murder case, from an apartment in Bhubaneswar where she was staying.

After the murder came to the fore, Sharmistha Rout has been absconding.

