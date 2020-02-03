Odisha Daily-wage Labourer Gets I-T Notice for Bank Transactions Worth Rs 1.47 Crore
The notice has been served for the assessment year 2014-2015. The labourer alleged that his employer was behind the transaction.
File photo of the Income Tax Building.
Bhubaneswar: Sanadhara Gand, a daily-wage labourer from Odisha's Nabarangpur district, was shocked when he received a notice from the Income Tax Department for carrying out bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.
The I-T Department has sent a notice to Gand, a resident of Purjaribharandi village, asking him to pay Rs 2.59 lakh tax towards bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.
"I have received a notice from the I-T Department, which asked me to pay Rs 2.59 lakh. I am clueless. How will I pay the tax amount?" asked Gand, who earns a meagre amount to make both ends meet.
The notice has been served for the assessment year 2014-2015. He alleged that his employer was behind the transaction.
Gand said his employer, Pappu Aggarwal, also from his village, cheated him by taking his signature on a blank paper and land patta.
"I was working as Aggarwal's servant for about seven years. During that time, he asked me for my land patta, which I handed over to him," said Gand. "I do not know what he did with that. Now I have received a notice from the I-T Department for transactions of the huge amount done at ICICI Bank."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet