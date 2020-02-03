Odisha Daily-wage Labourer Gets I-T Notice for Bank Transactions Worth Rs 1.47 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Sanadhara Gand, a daily-wage labourer from Odisha's Nabarangpur district, was shocked when he received a notice from the Income Tax Department for carrying out bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.

The I-T Department has sent a notice to Gand, a resident of Purjaribharandi village, asking him to pay Rs 2.59 lakh tax towards bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.

"I have received a notice from the I-T Department, which asked me to pay Rs 2.59 lakh. I am clueless. How will I pay the tax amount?" asked Gand, who earns a meagre amount to make both ends meet.

The notice has been served for the assessment year 2014-2015. He alleged that his employer was behind the transaction.

Gand said his employer, Pappu Aggarwal, also from his village, cheated him by taking his signature on a blank paper and land patta.

"I was working as Aggarwal's servant for about seven years. During that time, he asked me for my land patta, which I handed over to him," said Gand. "I do not know what he did with that. Now I have received a notice from the I-T Department for transactions of the huge amount done at ICICI Bank."

