Odisha: Deogarh MLA, Two Others Arrested for 'Thrashing' Tileibani BDO

Deogarh police arrested MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi and his two associates for allegedly thrashing Tileibani Block Development Officer (BDO).

The Deogarh MLA was arrested from his official residence in Bhubaneswar and will be presented before the court.

Krushnachandra Dalapati, the BDO of Dalapati, had lodged a complaint against Panigrahi accusing the legislator of beating him up on Saturday.

Besides registering a complaint, the BDO also took the matter up with the District Collector. Meanwhile, Subash Chandra Panigrahi has also lodged a counter complaint against the BDO.

Notably, Panigrahi had asked Dalapati to come and meet him over some issue. But, the BDO was on an inspection on Chhepalipali village, he expressed his inability to attend the meeting.

After hearing Dalapati’s respone, Panigrahi, along with few supporters, visited Chhepalipali village and reportedly thrashed the BDO.

(With inputs from Sanjib Panigrahi)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.