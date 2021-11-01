Odisha: Dismissed Police Constable Found to Be in Possession of Property Worth Rs 7cr

The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has detected properties worth Rs 7 crore in possession of a dismissed constable, officials said on Monday. Prasanna Kumar Behera, ex-constable under the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, was dismissed from service after he was caught operating an illegal bar in the state capital. He is also facing several departmental proceedings and criminal cases, they said.

After a three-day search operation at various places in Odisha, Behera and his family members were found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs 6,97,15,057, an official release said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, it added.

