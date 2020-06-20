Odisha Doctor Dies of Coronavirus at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a Delhi government hospital on Saturday, officials said.

The doctor (name withheld), who belonged to Cuttack district, succumbed to the disease at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the morning, they said.

He was a senior consultant with the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), a senior official said.

The doctor was first admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, after showing symptoms of respiratory illness. Two days later, he was shifted to the RGSSH, a senior official said.

On June 19 he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, and also had comorbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, he said.

He was stable until Friday, but his condition deteriorated on Saturday and was put in an ICU, where he later died, the official said.