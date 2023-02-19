A woman sarpanch from Odisha has deployed drones to distribute old-age and disability pension to people of her panchayat and, not only this, is also using them to deliver medicines to sick persons.

Saroj Agarwal, the sarpanch of Baleswar panchayat block in Nuapada district, is making the use of drone technology in an innovative manner for public service. Bhuduka Pada village is located in ward no 5 of Baleswar panchayat and is located 2 km away in dense forest.

Hetram Samanami, a 30-year-old man from the village, is physically challenged and finds it difficult to go to the panchayat office to receive his pension. After knowing about his difficulties, Agarwal engaged a drone to send his pension to his home.

“I saw a drone being used for different purposes. Keeping this in mind, I purchased one to deliver pension to divyang and elderly beneficiaries at their doorstep. Hetram Samanami, who is a divyang beneficiary, got his pension at his doorstep through the drone,” Agarwal said.

“I could not move to the panchayat office, which is 2 km from my village due to lack of communication and dense forest. I am happy after getting my pension at the doorstep with the help of a drone,” Samanami said.

This is Agarwal’s own initiative to deploy drone services. She got the idea from television, where she saw a drone delivering medicine. Later, she bought a drone camera and successfully delivered medicine to the poor and sick persons of her panchayat. Those who cannot be mobile or are bedridden now receive their pension inside an envelope, with their name and address on it, via a drone. Residents of Baleswar panchayat have praised their sarpanch for coming up with this idea and have said other elected representatives should also follow it.

“This is a welcome step. Our sarpanch has taken innovative steps to use new technology in public service. As a public representative, she has set an example and others should follow it as well,” said Ahwan Joshi, a local resident.

