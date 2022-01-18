Odisha: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Looting ATM in Bhubaneswar; Probe Underway

The Odisha Police have busted the ATM looter gang and arrested the father-son duo. The father, Pramod Digal, was the mastermind and gave training to his minor son on the technique of loot. Both were arrested during a loot bid from an ATM of Punjab National Bank in the Unit-8 area of Bhubaneswar.

The accused were nabbed while trying to break open the ATM using a gas cutter. They are natives of Kandhamal and had been living in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

Dipak Sahu, the branch manager of PNB said, “Both had looted different ATMs wearing masks and helmets, which was very difficult to detect. While they were trying to loot the ATM, local people informed the police and detained both."

Prakash Chandra Pal, Additional DCP said that the investigation is going on.

In 2021, both looted in three PNB ATMs at different places of Bhubaneswar.

