Odisha Fisherman Dies in Alleged Firing by Coast Guard, Inquiry Ordered

A fishing trawler driver was allegedly gunned down by Coast Guard personnel in sea off the Paradip coast, officials said Saturday.The incident took place on Friday night when the deceased fisherman, identified as Mayadhar Mallick of Naranapur village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district, was driving the fishing trawler near Gahirmatha.The Coast Guard said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. In a statement, the Coast Guard said ICG ships during patrol off Gahirmatha coast sighted a suspicious vessel. On seeing them, the trawler tried to flee but when the ICG ships tried to stop the boat, it made "evasive manoeuvres" and also rammed the ICG ships.The ICG ships resorted to fire warning shots to stop the fishing boat. After boarding the suspect boat, Coast Guard personnel noticed that one person was injured. He was immediately brought to harbour by ICG ship and shifted to Paradip Port Hospital, where he was declared dead, it said.Coast Guard DIG, Paradip, Rajesh Makwana said: "The Coast Guard personnel opened fire suspecting that there could be some anti-national elements. The trawler had to be stopped anyway."Meanwhile, in a memorandum to the district magistrate-cum-collector of Jatsinghpur district, the Trawler Operators Association demanded stringentaction against the personnel responsible for the killing of Mallick."We also strongly demand that innocent fishermen should not be treated like terrorists," the association said in the memorandum.