Five gang members were arrested for looting ex-Olympian Prabodh Tirkey’s house, and they took — 5 silver medals, 8 bronze medals, 1 gold medal — and other valuables.

This gang ransacked in Prabodh’s Unit-Vi govt Quarter and looted valuable goods, following which the Capital Police busted them and arrested 5 in this connection.

The arrested accused identified as Chitaranjan Dalai of Belaguntha, Ganjam district, Sukant Nayak, Milu Behera from Bhubanewar, Ganga Reddy of Ganjam and Rajak Mahalik from Cuttack.

The arrested accused are professional criminals. There are more than a hundred cases have registered against them in different police stations of the capital City. They moved round the government quarters in scooty in day time and plnned for loot accordingly. Later, they sold the stolen item to a person from Cuttack

ACP (Zone 1) Manas Gadnayak said that “We have formed a team to trraceout the gang and arrrested 5 members. The team has seized 5 silver medals, 8 bronze medals, 1 gold medal and valuable goods from their posession. There are more than a hundred cases have registered against them in different police stations"

