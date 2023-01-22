Odisha: Five Medals, Other Valuables Stolen from Former India Hockey Captain’s Govt Residence

Medals and other valuables belonging to former India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey were stolen from his government residence in Bhubaneshwar, when he and his family were away at their native village.

According to sources, the unidentified miscreants took five medals, a desktop computer, two television sets, a gold chain and a gold ring.

When Prabodh’s elder brother returned to Bhubaneswar, he found the lock of the house broken. He suspects that the neighbours could have had a hand in the burglary. Police have filed an FIR at Capital police station and an investigation is on to arrest the culprits.

Prabodh Tirkey was the national captain of sub-junior, junior and India A teams and finally became the Team India captain. He was in the Indian team that won the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. He has a total of 135 international caps.

“We went to our village, and there was no one in the house. When I returned, I found the lock of my house broken. Inside, everything was scattered and some of the medals were missing,” said Ashok Tirkey, Prabodh’s brother.

Bhubaneshwar DCP Pratik Singh said police suspected local residents were behind the burglary.

