Odisha: Flood-like Situation Expected in Mahanadi; Special Officials Deployed in 7 Districts

Heavy inflow of rainwater into the Hirakud Dam reservoir has led to the opening of a total of 28 sluice gates to release the excess water. A minor flood is anticipated in the Mahanadi basin by the morning of August 15, said Bijaya Kumar Mishra, Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources.

Dam officials informed that the water level stood at 616.91 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. Due to heavy rains for the last three days, the floodwater is being released through 16 gates on the left and eight on the right.

The Water Resources has assigned seven officers in seven districts to deal with floods in the state. They will go to the district and work together with the district administration to deal with the flood, said Mishra.

Sambalpur District Collector Ananya Das urged the people to not go to those areas as the velocity of the water would be very high.

Meanwhile, Cuttack district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayini said Cuttack is ready to combat flood situation if it occurs. “The district has 25 permanent shelter houses and 536 temporary shelter houses. The district has kept 25 power motor boats to carry out relief distribution and rescue operations if needed.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a fresh low-pressure system is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours. The system is likely to further intensify into a depression in the subsequent 24 hours by August 14.

Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of coastal Odisha on August 13 and interior parts of the state on August 14, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

While the intensity of rainfall in the state subsided, a thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at some places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts while yellow warning has been sounded for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

