Odisha Flood Situation Grim, Villages Cut-off in Ulunda as Mahanadi Breaches Danger Mark

The flood situation is turning grim in several areas in the Boudh, Subarnapur, Cuttack and other districts in Odisha due to the rising water levels in the Mahanadi river basin.

The water level of the Mahanadi river breached the danger mark near Naraj in Cuttack following heavy rain in the upper catchments areas of Chhattisgarh. The water level stands at 26.68 metre exceeding the danger level of 26.41 metre. The water level of Hirakud Dam is also rising and stood at 620.73 ft in the afternoon with the inflow of water reported at 9,07,931 cusecs and the outflow at 5,71,015 cusecs.

There is a flood situation in the Harbhanga block of the Boudh district. Huge hectors of farming land are submerged in flood water in Krishnamohanpur Bridge, Sampach Bridge, Sakushinga, and Bonaal villages due to the water logging situation. More than 40 villages have been cut off and vehicular movement disrupted to Harabhanga.

The flood situation is worsening in the Ulunda and Biramaharajpur blocks of the Subarnapur district. Villages Mundeghat, Bijepur and Ujwalpur in the Ulunda block have been cut off due to flood.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena, who reviewed the situation, said 22 rescue teams, comprising the NDRF, ODARF and Fire Service personnel, have been sent to Puri, Khurda, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

Jena said, “Rain in upper catchment areas has resulted in rising Mahanadi water level. Current water flow near Mundali is 9.1L cusecs, if 8 gates of the reservoir are closed, it will decrease water flow by 1.20L cusecs. By tomorrow evening, flow near Mundali is expected at 11L cusecs. Currently, excess water is being discharged through 34 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam. 8 gates will be closed to regulate and control flood situations in low-lying areas. These gates will remain closed till 9 AM on Tuesday.”

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, “We are anticipating a medium-level flood in the Mahanadi. Around 10.5 lakh cusecs water is expected to pass through Mundali.”

The water flowing over the bridge has paralysed the road communication between Subarnapur and Tigiria and the vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway. The flood water has also submerged hundreds of acres of farmland. With crops damaged, people are in a state of panic as flood waters have entered villages. Rise in Mahanadi river water due to heavy rains led to flood waters entering Maa Bhattarika’s Temple at Narasinghpur in the Cuttack district.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed at Maa Bhattarika temple, which has been submerged by floodwaters.

“We are facing lots of problems due to the water logging situation. It has become a headache for us how to maintain the family as crop fields submerged in floods,” said a local resident of Banki.

A marriage was postponed after the bride was stranded due to floods in Kainmunda village of Dampada Block. The bride was later rescued by Local MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy and a rescue team. The marriage will be held in the Gorekhanth temple of Jagagtsinghpur ditstrict. “Local administration and representatives are being aware of the flood situation. We are closely monitoring the situation. To save life and property is our main focus,” Tripathy said.

(With inputs from Ajesh Mallick, Tribikram Pradhan, Navesh Mohanty, Sumant Sundaray, Saswat Dash, Satayban Purohit

from Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Boudh, Subarnapur, Cuttack)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here