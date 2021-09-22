CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Odisha Floods: Jalaka, Subarnarekha Water Level Cross Danger Mark in Balasore
1-MIN READ

Odisha Floods: Jalaka, Subarnarekha Water Level Cross Danger Mark in Balasore

The river was flowing at a height of 9.48 metres at Rajghat against the danger mark of 9.45 metres at 9 am. (Image: News18)

According to the latest report, about 100 families of Pegarpada and Mathani blocks are being evacuated from low-lying areas.

People of Odisha’s Balasore district are in a state of panic with the water level of Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers crossing the danger level. By noon, Jalaka was flowing at a height of 7.31 metres against the danger mark of 5.5 metres at Mathani.

With floodwater entering 12 panchayats of Basta block and two of Baleswar Sadar block, four fire services teams have been engaged for the rescue operation.

In the Jaleswar block of the district, the water level of Subarnarekha has crossed the danger level. The river was flowing at a height of 9.48 metres at Rajghat against the danger mark of 9.45 metres at 9 am.

The District Collector K.Sudarsan Chakarbarti visited the affected area today and he said the district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and it will take up the rescue operations if the floodwater enters the low-lying areas of Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhogarai blocks. Baleswar MP Pratap Sadangi and Former MP Rabindra Jena also visited the flood-affected area and discuss with the district administration the situation.

first published:September 22, 2021, 18:25 IST