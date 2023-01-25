Odisha: Former Dhenkanal MLA Gets Widowed Daughter-In-Law Remarried

Setting an example for others, former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda got his widowed daughter-in-law Madhusmita remarried, after the untimely demise of his son Sambit. Incidentally, the wedding date coincided was National Girl Child Day (January 24).

Madhusmita married Shiva Chandan of Remuna in the Balasore district at the Laxmi Temple in the Nayapalli area in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday as per Hindu rituals.

“This is a memorable day for me. I don’t know if I am doing right or wrong. However, I got my daughter-in-law married in a deviation from Hindu rituals and traditions. Her father has given consent for it. May God bless them," Nanda said in an emotional post about the ceremony on social media.

Appreciating the former MLA for the move, social activist Rutupurna Mohanty said, “as peoples’ representative, Nanda has taken exemplary and reformative steps. He has set an example for all."

The marriage was held after obtaining the consent of Madhusmita’s family. The ex-legislator gave their much-needed support and affection to her after the death of his son Sambit.

