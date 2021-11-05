Odisha: Former Sarpanch Out on Parole Found Dead on the Roadside in Berhampur

The body of a former sarpanch was found on the roadside near a water factory in Odisha’s Berhampur on Friday morning. The deceased is a three-time sarpanch of Antei village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district.

Police identified the man Pradip Bisoyi, who was lodged in jail and was recently released on parole. According to police, Bisoyi was going to his poultry farm at Antei village from his residence at Gate Bazar area in Berhampur, when some miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons.

Police said some passersby spotted Bisoyi’s body and informed them. A team from Bada Bazar police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

“We received a call around 8.20 am and rushed to the spot. We have recovered a motorbike, sharp weapons and some documents from near the body. An investigation has been launched and we hope the culprits will be nabbed soon. The body will be sent for a post-mortem," said Bishnu Pati, Berhampur sub-divisional police officer.

Bisoyi’s family members have, however, alleged that his murder was a fallout of some past enmity and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. “He was going to his poultry farm in the morning when he was attacked midway. He was recently released on bail. The incident could be the fallout of past enmity," said the man’s nephew Rintu.

