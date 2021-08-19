Odisha Fully Prepared to Tackle Any Possible 3rd Covid Wave: Govt

In view of the possible third wave, the Odisha government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle the situation. The Director of the Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra, said even as the State has been detecting over 100 cases in the age group 0-18 every day since the last few days, there is no need to be panic as an equal number of children were getting infected during the first and second wave too.

However, he said, there is a need to take special protection to prevent children and adolescents from being infected.

Mohapatra said, “Adequate number of general beds, oxygen support beds, ICU beds, HDU beds and ventilator support beds are ready at several district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and Community Health Centres. Beds have also been reserved for children in dedicated Covid hospitals. The state government is monitoring the situation daily and steps are being taken as and when required."

The Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Dr CBK Mohanty, said that the State government is ready to meet any emergency amid predictions that children will be the most vulnerable during the third wave.

“Beds and ICUs have been reserved for the treatment of children. In the first phase, around 3,000 beds were marked for children and steps are being taken to increase the number," Dr Mohanty said.

As per the State government data, 34,000 people tested positive after taking the vaccine. During the last 24 hours, 128 cases among the age group between 0 and 18 years were reported in the total 1,041 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the State.

