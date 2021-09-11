Odisha Gears up to Celebrate Mass Festival Nuakhai After 2 Years

Western Odisha gears up to celebrate the Agricultural-based festival “Nuakhai". More than one crore people of 10 Districts in Western Odisha to celebrate Nuakhai. As per rituals, Navanna (Prasad made from New crop) will be offered to deities.

The festival of brotherhood brings new hope, new enthusiasm to everyone’s mind. This food festival Nuakhai spreads the message importance of food and agriculture. Due to the covid-19 restriction, the festival was not celebrated for the last 2 years. So people are getting prepared for this festival. It is a festival of Unity & reunion. The Mass Festival is celebrated together with all the family members. People of western Odisha worship their presiding deities during Nuakhai celebrations as a mark of gratitude for bumper crops, good rain, and favorable weather for farming activities. Despite all problems between family members, everyone celebrates with great joy. No matter how far away they are. By keeping all work aside everyone returns home. A few days before the festival, everyone cleans their homes and articles. The market becomes crowded.

Karunakar pradhan, returnee said that “We are returning to the village to eat Navanna and Celebrate Nuakhai with our family members. It is a time of reunion so I am very happy to celebrate the famous festival"

Returnee Gita Pradhan said that “This is a famous festival of western of Odisha. by forgetting all discrimination and differences we join together and celebrate the festival"

On account of the Auspicious day, special rituals are performed in Maa Samaleswari Temple in the Sambalpur district. New rice “Navanna offers to Maa Samaleshwari, the presiding deity of Western Odisha at first. After Maa Samaleswari all other Gods and Goddesses are worshiped and offers Navanna. Every person gets up early, wears new clothes. Various dishes are made in every house. As an agricultural festival, the farmers go to their fields & offer the first grains to the deity.

The head of the family worships the household deity and distributes Navanna to all the members. After eating the Navanna, youngers receive blessings from elders. The main attraction of the festival is “Nuakhai Bhetghat”. A variety of colorful, cultural programs are held in the villages.

Ananda Chandra Sahu, researcher of Bolangir said “As per tradition we offer new rice grain to the God then it offered to the members of the family. it is a festival of Love, Unity & Reunion"

Nuakhai is not just a traditional festival, it is a festival of divine love, brotherhood, unity, and reunion. Everyone gathers by forgetting all discrimination, differences.

