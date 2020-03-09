Take the pledge to vote

Odisha Gets Testing Facility for Coronavirus at Govt-Run Medical Research Unit

The coronavirus testing facility is now available in the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), and the first sample has already been tested at the institute, which was found to be negative, health department's secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A testing facility for detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled in a government-run medical research unit here, though no positive case of the disease has been found so far in Odisha, a senior official said.

The coronavirus testing facility is now available in the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), and the first sample has already been tested at the institute, which was found to be negative, health department's secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.

As many as 131 persons have been put under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) so far, he said, adding that 10 of them are admitted to three hospitals. Their samples were tested negative, Dhal said.

He also said samples of suspected coronavirus cases from private and government hospitals and AIIMS will be sent to RMRC here for testing.

While isolation wards with ventilator support have been created at Major Medical College and hospitals and the Capital Hospital here, screening of all passengers is being done at airports and ports, the official said.

The authorities of private hospitals were also asked to create isolation facilities, he said.

Besides, workplace advisory has been issued to all government departments and corporates and other institutes.

