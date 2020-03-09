Odisha Gets Testing Facility for Coronavirus at Govt-Run Medical Research Unit
The coronavirus testing facility is now available in the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), and the first sample has already been tested at the institute, which was found to be negative, health department's secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Bhubaneswar: A testing facility for detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled in a government-run medical research unit here, though no positive case of the disease has been found so far in Odisha, a senior official said.
The coronavirus testing facility is now available in the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), and the first sample has already been tested at the institute, which was found to be negative, health department's secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.
As many as 131 persons have been put under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) so far, he said, adding that 10 of them are admitted to three hospitals. Their samples were tested negative, Dhal said.
He also said samples of suspected coronavirus cases from private and government hospitals and AIIMS will be sent to RMRC here for testing.
While isolation wards with ventilator support have been created at Major Medical College and hospitals and the Capital Hospital here, screening of all passengers is being done at airports and ports, the official said.
The authorities of private hospitals were also asked to create isolation facilities, he said.
Besides, workplace advisory has been issued to all government departments and corporates and other institutes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Fans in Sight, Ronaldo High-fives the Air as Juventus-Inter Milan Play in Empty Stadium
- HOLD THE PRESS! Scientists May Have Found a Way to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
- Maruti Suzuki BS-VI Vehicles Available at Massive Discount; Here’s a List of all Offers
- Coronavirus: Bollywood Films to Reschedule Release Dates as Shooting Gets Delayed and Box Office Takes a Hit
- Is It At All Possible For PM Modi To Leave Social Media? | Crux+