Odisha Girl, Haryana Boy Fall in Love While Playing Ludo Online. Here's What Happened Next

An Odisha girl fell in love with a Haryana boy while playing Ludo online. The girl was so madly in love with the boy that she ran away from her house and reached Panipat to marry him. However, the marriage could not take place after an intervention by an official. The marriage was stalled as both the lovers were minor.

The marriage ceremony was scheduled to take place on Monday at the boy’s residence in Panipat. The boy has been living with his family in the slum area of Sonali road in Panipat. At the ceremony, all of his family members were present.

Rajni Gupta, Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Panipat, got secret information that marriage was taking place and that both girl and boy were minors. She stopped the marriage ceremony and said that the boy’s family did not give any evidence of his being an adult.

“Two years ago, both boy and girl were playing ludo online and they became friends with each other. Later, they fell in love and decided to get married. On October 2, the girl ran away from the house after telling her elder sister and reached here,” Gupta said.

“The girl’s mother also knew about this boy, but she had refused to marry her daughter with him. The girl has studied till class 9. She could not show documents to prove that she was an adult,” she added.

The official said that the boy has four more younger brothers. She said that online gaming should be avoided and people should be aware of the prohibition on child marriage.

