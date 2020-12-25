Odisha Girl Murder Case: HC Defers Hearing On PILs Seeking CBI Probe To Jan 11

Cuttack, Dec 24: The Orissa High Court on Thursday deferred to January 11 the hearing on the petitions, seeking a CBI probe into the kidnapping and murder of a five- year-old girl in Nayagarh. A division bench of Justice B R Sarangi and Justice Pramath Patnaik adjourned the hearing on two PILs after the SIT chief submitted a status report on the investigation into the case.

The two Public Interest Litigations, seeking the CBI inquiry into the case, were filed by an advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra and Bharatiya Vikash Parishad, a social organisation. The five-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in July. The Odisha government ordered a high court-monitored SIT investigation keeping in view the gravity of the case and the failure by the police to make any headway even after five months since the incident.

The SIT has recently arrested a person, who is a resident of the victim’s village, in connection with the case..

