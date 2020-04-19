Odisha Gives Sarpanches Powers of a Collector to Enforce Quarantine, Offers Rs 2,000 Incentive to Migrant Workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Sunday gave sarpanches the powers of district collectors to aid the fight against Coronavirus pandemic and enforce quarantine in their villages.

In a video message, Patnaik said extraordinary situations call for extraordinary solutions. He said empowering panchayats and urban local bodies will facilitate tracking and monitoring of migrant workers who have returned from other states.

"The involvement of Panchayati Raj institutions which are people's institutions at the grassroots will go a long way to fight Corona pandemic," he said.

The CM has also offered migrant workers an incentive to stay put in quarantine for 14 days and said financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given after completion of their quarantine.

For empowering the sarpanches, officials said required provisions have been made under the Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and with Odisha Covid-19 regulations, 2020.

As per the road map prepared by Patnaik government, every gram panchayat will have a registration facility. The gram panchayats and urban local bodies will register, facilitate and provide quarantine facilities on return to stranded migrant workers of the state. Odisha has 6798 gram panchayats, 114 ULBs and five municipal corporations.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube