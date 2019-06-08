Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Odisha Governor Drops 'At Home' Party to Express Solidarity with Cyclone Fani's Victims

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has decided to drop the celebration of 'At Home' party this year on Independence Day this year at Raj Bhavan.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
File photo of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal with Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)
File photo of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal with Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will not hold the 'At Home' party on the occasion of Independence Day this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani, an official said Saturday.

"In solidarity with the people affected by Cyclone Fani in the State, Hon'ble Governor has decided not to hold the 'At Home' celebration on the occasion of Independence Day-2019," a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3.

As part of ongoing practice, the governor hosts the 'At Home' party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day on August 15 and January 26 respectively every year.

Dignitaries including the Chief Minister, the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, the Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party.

Freedom fighters of the State are also felicitated on the occasion.

