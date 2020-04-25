Odisha Govt Allows Opening of Standalone and Neighbourhood Shops

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Saturday said it will allow neighbourhood and standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities to open with certain conditions.

In an order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and signed by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, the government said the municipal commissioners and district collectors are expected to notify the detailed list of the types of shops that will be allowed to open and their timings within their respective jurisdictions.

"The shops registered under the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, will be allowed," the order read.

The shops will be functioning with 50 per cent of workforce and after adhering strictly to precautions which include social distancing and wearing of masks, it said.

The state government's order came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed norms for opening of shops in rural and urban areas. Amending its April 15 order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the Friday night order that "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

The ministry on Saturday clarified that neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

Shop owners here said their outlets are likely to open only from Monday as they have to make necessary arrangements. "One cannot open the shop as and when wanted. We have to get prepared and facilitate our people who have left for their homes during the lockdown to return," said a shopkeeper at Indradhanu Market in IRC Village area here.

Another shop owner, who runs a watch showroom in Satya Nagar area in the city, said he had to clean his shop which has been shut for over a month. "I may require entire Sunday to clean the shop and make it presentable to the customers," he said.

"I have already started cleaning the shop and plan to open on Sunday. I will take all precautionary measures against coronavirus and will not entertain customers without masks. They will have to maintain social distancing," said the owner of a mobile phone outlet in the posh Nayapalli area.

