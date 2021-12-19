Odisha Govt Awaits Genome Sequencing Report of 3 Covid-positive Returnees Amid Omicron Threat

The Odisha government is waiting for a genome sequencing report of the three Covid-19 patients who came in contact with two virus-infected returnees from Nigeria, an official said on Sunday. Around 1,500 people have returned to the state from at-risk' countries and seven of them have tested positive for the pathogen, the official said.

Reports of four people have returned negative for the Omicron variant, while three more results are pending, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra said.The government is constantly undertaking surveillance and seeking the help of local communities to pass information regarding those who returned to at-risk countries.

On Sunday, Odisha's coronavirus tally rose to 10,52,834 as 193 more people tested positive for the infection, 24 more than the previous day, while two more deaths took the toll to 8,444, a health bulletin said.Thirteen districts reported no new cases, and Kandhamal has no active case. Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, registered the highest number of new infections at 107, followed by 17 in Cuttack and others in single digits.

Thirty-four children are among the new patients, it said. The new fatalities were registered in Bhubaneswar and Balasore districts.The state now has 1,894 active cases, while 10,42,443 people have recovered from the disease so far after 219 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.This fatality list included those for which a death-audit process has been completed, and the cause of death has been identified as COVID-19, the department tweeted.

The administration has inoculated over 2.86 crore people with the first dose, and nearly 1.87 crore people have been administered the second jab of a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

