Odisha Govt Continues to Impose Night Curfew in Urban Areas Amid Festival Season

Amidst the ongoing festival season, the Odisha government will continue to impose night curfews in all urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am. In capital city Bhubaneshwar, and Cuttack, the night movement will be restricted from 8pm to 5am from October 11 to October 20 due to Durga Puja celebrations, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Thursday.

All markets and other commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 8pm daily till October 20 in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The local administration will ensure all rules and Covid-appropriate behaviour are followed by people at markets, and other crowded places, Jena said. He observed that people usually congregate with family and friends during festivals defying Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, the Odisha government had issued a comprehensive guideline in August, imposing a complete ban on festivities and congregation to prevent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Covid-19 cases are showing a declining trend in Odisha, with less than 1,000 daily new infections in the last few weeks.

The Centre has already urged all state governments to observe the previous guidelines especially during the festival season for the next two to three months.

