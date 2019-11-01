Take the pledge to vote

Odisha Govt Imposes 7-month Fishing Ban to Protect Olive Ridley Sea Turtles

The ban has been imposed on sea fishing under the provisions of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday imposed a seven-month ban on fishing within 20 kms of the mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rushikulya rivers for protecting the nests of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. The ban will be in force till May 31, 2020.

The ban has been imposed on sea fishing under the provisions of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Use of motor boats, trawlers and mechanised fishing boats have been prohibited along the stretch of Dhamra-Devi-Rushikulya river mouths to protect the endangered turtles, said a forest official.

The Olive Ridley sea turtles come to Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district, Devi river mouth in Puri district, and Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district to lay eggs every year.

The endangered turtles arrive every year during winter for mass nesting. They lay eggs in March following mating and the hatchlings come out by May.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
