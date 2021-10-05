Odisha Govt Issues Policy to Provide Equal Opportunities to Transgenders in Various Fields

It’s a piece of good news for transgenders. The Odisha government has issued a special policy to provide equal opportunity to transgenders in various fields and formed an advisory council for them. The Transgender Welfare Association welcomed the decision and waiting for the implementation of policy.

The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability Department has issued the policy. Under the Transgender Rights Act, each institution will take necessary steps to provide employment. Equal opportunities will be provided in the field of employment, promotion and other related aspects. It has been directed to monitor how they will get equal opportunities without any discrimination.

The Naveen Patnaik-led state government has also planned to set up an integrated infrastructure complex on 25 to 30 acres of land in all 30 districts of Odisha for hearing, visually impaired and senior citizens.

Ashok Chandra Panda, the Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, said that “The State government has taken all the steps for the development of transgenders as per the Act. To facilitate this, SSED Department has taken several steps. A Circular has been issued. The process has already started for it. The government is also setting up the Integrated Infrastructure Complexes in all 30 districts. The Chief Minister has approved it."

The government has taken various steps to employ transgenders in various sectors such as collecting taxes and parking fees, etc. as they recognised as the third gender since 2014.

Mira Parida, President of the State Transgender Association, said, “Odisha is the first State to provide all facilities in the Asian continent. Odisha is also the first State to facilitate equal opportunities in different sectors. We demand reservation on panchayat and urban local bodies."

“The government has discussed with the Association and taken the steps. Near about 40,000 transgenders will be benefitted. We welcome the step,” said Meghana Sahu, Secretary of the State Transgender Association.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.