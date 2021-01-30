News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Odisha Govt Issues Unlock Guidelines for February in View of Covid-19 Pandemic
1-MIN READ

Odisha Govt Issues Unlock Guidelines for February in View of Covid-19 Pandemic

File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the order issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), marriages and funeral-related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

The Odisha government on Saturday issued Unlock guidelines in view of Covid-19 for the month of February.

As per the order issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), marriages and funeral-related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling, the order said.

Anganwadi centres would start functioning from February 1, it said. Large gatherings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited across the state.

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed, so as to ensure maintenance of the physical distancing norms.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...