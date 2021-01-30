Odisha Govt Issues Unlock Guidelines for February in View of Covid-19 Pandemic

The Odisha government on Saturday issued Unlock guidelines in view of Covid-19 for the month of February.

As per the order issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), marriages and funeral-related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling, the order said.

Anganwadi centres would start functioning from February 1, it said. Large gatherings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited across the state.

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed, so as to ensure maintenance of the physical distancing norms.