Odisha Govt Launches New Bus Terminus Project in Name of Netaji at His Birthplace

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a state-of-the-art bus terminus project named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birthplace Cuttack. Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the Rs 65 crore Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Saturday.

Netaji was born on January 23, 1897 at his ancestral house Janakinath Bhawan, named after his father Janakinath Bose, in Oriya Bazar area of the Cuttack city. He spent his early childhood in Cuttack.

The ancestral house has been converted into a museum called the "Netaji Birthplace Museum" by the Odisha government and memorabilia associated with the great freedom fighter are being showcased through galleries. A large gate with green sculptures of Netaji leading his Indian National Army (INA) stands at the approach road to the museum.

The museum contains rare photographs of Netaji, letters that he wrote to his family members during his stay in various jails and Netaji's INA uniform. There is a study room that contains the table and chair of Netaji and book shelves,while in another gallery on his prison life, letters written by him from the prison have been exhibited.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the birthplace of Netaji Saturday and paid his tributes to the freedom fighters. Giving detail of the new project, the chief minister said the CNBT will be of international standard.

"… with the laying of foundation stone for the Netaji Bus Terminus, the year-long celebration of the 125th anniversary of Netaji has begun," said Patnaik. The proposed bus terminal will be developed on 12 acre land in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limit at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The terminal will have motifs and paintings on Netaji's life and his sacrifice for the country.

A three storeyed terminal building, regular bus bays to accommodate 180 buses at a time, space for local and 'Mo Bus' (my bus) service, bus repair workshop and special parking lot for four-wheelers and three-wheelers, will be some of the features of the CNBT, Patnaik said. The terminal will have all amenities like ticket counters, restroom, cloakroom, food court and e-vehicle charging station, rooftop rain water harvesting and solar panels.

It will also have an integrated information management system for the benefit of passengers.

