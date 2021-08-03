Odisha Govt Offices to Function With Full Strength of Employees as Most of Them Now Vaccinated

All departments of the Odisha government will function with the full strength of employees as the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved and most of the staffers have been vaccinated, an official release said on Tuesday. Earlier, all government offices were directed to function with 50 per cent of staffers.

… since most of the employees are now fully vaccinated, they shall mandatorily attend offices regularly, the General Administration Department said in the order. Employees, who were unable to get vaccinated due to medical or some other reasons, may seek exemption from attending their offices, and such requests would be considered on a case-to-case basis, it said.

While the notification stated that the order came into effect from Monday, the Information and Public Relations Department tweeted that it would be effective from August 3. "All departments under the Odisha government and subordinate offices in the state shall function with the full strength of employees with effect from August 2 until further orders," the notification said. The directive came after the Odisha government has started an unlock process with reopening of shopping malls, parks and cinema halls among several relaxations in all the districts.

The state on Tuesday registered 1,129 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 9,80,866, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 6,120, a health department official said All the state government offices will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and shall function on other Saturdays of a month, the notification added.

