Odisha Govt Puts All Districts on Alert due to Forecast of Heavy Rain for Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government put all the 30 districts of the state on alert Saturday in view of the IMD forecasting enhanced heavy rainfall for the next three days, officials said.

The step was taken in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating the formation of a low-pressure area in North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, which is likely to intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours.

"Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over the districts of Odisha," Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said.

Due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, squally weather with the wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining west central bay from June 30 to July 2, he added.

In an advisory issued to the district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said, "Administrative machinery of all the districts has been asked to remain alert to meet any localised flood/waterlogging situation that may arise in the event of extremely very heavy rainfall. The situation may be closely watched."

The SRC said Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Balasore districts were specially told to remain alert.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture along and off the Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal from June 30 to July 2.

Those who had ventured to the deep sea were advised to return to the coast by June 29 night, the IMD said.

Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapada districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the coastal districts, besides in

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kandhmal and Malkangiri have been forecast on Sunday, the department said.

It forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday with extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur and Boudh

districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over one or two places of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Sundargarh districts, the IMD said.

Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday.