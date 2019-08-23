Odisha Govt School Official Suspended for Promoting 87 Students to Class 10 Without Evaluating Answer Sheets

Berhampur: The in-charge of a government school in Odisha's Ganjam district has been suspended for promoting 87 students to Class 10 without evaluating their examination answer sheets, an official said on Friday.

Three other teachers have also issued show-cause notices over the incident.

It came to light when District Education Officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda visited Patapur Girls' High School on Wednesday and interacted with the Class 10 students.

"The students told me they did not get the mark sheet for the annual Class 9 examination," Panda said.

When the teachers were questioned about it, they failed to give satisfactory replies or produce the answer papers, he said.

Panda said the unevaluated answer sheets were then found from an almirah in the school's office.

"It is surprising the students were promoted to Class 10 without evaluation of their answer papers," he said.

While school in-charge Samir Kant Tripathy has been placed under suspension, three other teachers have been issued show-cause notices, the DEO said, adding the teachers have been asked to reply to the show-cause notices in a week.

Panda said he has directed the teachers of the school to evaluate the answer papers in three days.

"This will help to find out the weaknesses of the students so that necessary action can be taken before they take the board examinations," he said.

On the direction of the DEO, the teachers have started evaluating the answer papers of different subjects.

