Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who was shot at allegedly by a cop in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His condition is critical and is presently in the operation theatre.

Deepak Kumar, Inspector General, North, said Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das shot the minister with his service gun. “After the shooting, the accused attempted to shoot local IIC Pradyumna Swain. He had a narrow escape," he said.

The minister was in Jharsuguda today to inaugurate a BJD party office at Brajarajnagar.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and said, “I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery."

Patnaik also reached Apollo Hospital to enquire about the minister’s condition .

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condemned the attack on Naba Das.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବ ଦାସଙ୍କୁ ବ୍ରଜରାଜନଗରରେ ଏକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ଯୋଗଦେବା ସମୟରେ ଗୁଳିମାଡ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ଦୃଢ଼ ନିନ୍ଦା କରୁଛି। ନବ ଦାସ ଶୀଘ୍ର ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି ।— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 29, 2023

Here are ten facts about the case:

The health minister was shot at allegedly by ASI Gopal Das in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when Das, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people.

Naba Das received two bullet wounds on his chest. He was rushed to the Jharsuguda hospital and was later taken to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance.

The minister’s condition is critical. He is presently in Apollo Hospital operation theatre. A team of the best specialists in the State, drawn from Apollo Hospital, SCB MCH and Capital Hospital are attending him.

The ASI has been apprehended and taken into custody. Arms recovered from him have been seized and he is being interrogated. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, sources said.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain why a security lapse happened.

Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Sarka condemned the incident and said strict action will be taken against the guilty after the investigation.

Naba Das is a very influential leader from Jharsuguda. He joined the BJD a few years ago after dumping the Congress.

He was among the newly appointed ministers who took oath in June, 2022 after CM Naveen Patnaik’s decision to revamp his cabinet.

He consistently won elections from the Jharsuguda constituency, twice on a Congress ticket and once after he joined the BJD.

According to a 2022 report, Naba Kishore Das was one of the richest in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet. He had declared movable and immovable property worth Rs 34 crore, some of them in the name of his spouse. Until 2021, Das’ wife owned 65 vehicles

