Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2018 Declared on bseodisha.ac.in. Check Here!
Candidates who have appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations can check their result at bseodisha.ac.in.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary results 2018 or Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2018 today on the official website — bseodisha.ac.in.
Students who have appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations can check their result at bseodisha.ac.in.
The BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations were held from June 22.
Steps student needs to follow to check their BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations results:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations results
Step 3: Click on the link
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary examinations results for future reference
BSE Odisha had declared the Odisha Class 10th Result 2018 on May 7, 2018 which recorded a pass percentage of 76.23%. As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared in the BSE Orissa 10th examinations this year.
