Odisha HSE Plus 2 Admission 2020: SAMS Releases Merit List at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Detailed Cut-offs

As the country moves towards unlock phases after Coronavirus pandemic, the education institutions have geared up the preparation for exams and announcing the results. In the latest news, the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) in Odisha has announced the first selection merit list for admissions of students to class XI or Higher Secondary School (Plus 2). The SAMS Odisha HSE Plus 2 Admission List 2020 was released on Friday, September 18, at around 11.00 am.

The DHE Odisha releases the merit list each year for the admission process of students to Class XI or HSE (Plus 2) in various schools across the state. All the students who have registered to participate in the Odisha HSE Plus 2 admissions process 2020 can check the first selection merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Along with the Odisha HSE Plus Two Merit List, SAMS has also announced the cut-off marks for seeking admissions into various schools. On the basis of the SAMS HSE Plus 2 first selection list, the students can seek admission. It is to be kept in mind that the last day to fulfil the admission process is September 21. The second selection merit list will be declared on October 3, 2020.

This year, around 3.8 lakh students have registered for the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 into the Higher Secondary classes. Around 2028 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions for the coming year through the centralised process.

Here’s How to check SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list:

Step 1: Visit the SAMS Odisha HSS official admission portal at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘first selection merit list’ button

Step 3: The PDF will open on your screen

Step 4: Download the file and save it for future reference

To access the direct link for the first admission merit list, click on the direct link here.