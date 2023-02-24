Odisha: Senior ITR Employee Arrested on Espionage Charges, Mobile Phone Seized; Probe Underway

A senior technical officer of the Income Tax regime wing of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was arrested in Odisha’s Baleswar on charges of espionage.

According to the police, a senior-ranking employee of TIRE Chandipur allegedly shared secret and sensitive defence information on a missile test with a foreign agent in Pakistan.

This was allegedly done for sexual as well as monetary gratification on WhatsApp. A case under Section 3/4/5 Official Secret Acts, 1923 was registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Eastern Range IG Himanshu Lal said, “A senior technical officer of Chandipur ITR has been arrested on charges of passing sensitive information to Pakistan. We have seized a mobile from the accused in this connection. In view of the investigation, the details of the accused will not be disclosed. We are investigating monetary gratification."

Meanwhile, Baleswar SP Sagarika Nath said, “We got information from the communication of the accused that he was transmitting the sensitive information. A case has been registered and investigation is going on."

In another similar case, contractual cameraman Iswar Behera of Chandipur ITR was arrested in 2015 in this connection. Four contractual employees and regular employee of ITR were arrested in September 2021 on charges of espionage.

