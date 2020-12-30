Odisha: IPS Officer Who Cracked Nayagarh Murder Case, Two Others Get Promoted to ADG Rank

The new year will start with an upbeat mood for Arun Bothra, a 1996 batch IPS officer in Odisha who is popular on Twitter and known for cracking the sensational murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district. Bothra has been promoted to additional director general of police (ADGP) rank, and the promotion, also bestowed on two other IPS officers, will be effective from January 1, 2021.

Bothra, who hails from Rajasthan, is given credit for solving the brutal murder of 'Pari', who was found in a gunny sack near a pond in July. The case had snowballed into a political embarrassment for the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. The case had snowballed into a political embarrassment for the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government after it was alleged that prime suspect Babuli Nayak had close ties with minister Arun Sahoo.

The victim's parents had attempted self-immolation in front of the Odisha Assembly and accused Sahoo of protecting Nayak from arrest for five months. The Opposition BJP and Congress had staged protests seeking dismissal of Sahoo and arrest of the accused.

While the Nayagarh district police had failed to trace the killer, political pressure forced the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Bohra. In less than two weeks, Bothra’s team managed to trace the killer and unearthed the motive.

The accused, an 18-year-old college student and the victim's neighbour, attempted to rape and strangled her to death when she tried to raise an alarm. He then dumped her body near the pond which was later found Bothra’s team. Despite the student’s arrest, the dead girl’s parents and the Opposition BJP have demanded a CBI probe. Two days before the student was arrested, he had accused Bothra of offering him Rs 5 lakh to admit that he had killed the girl.

“Promotion in All India Services is mostly a time bound affair. Our batch is due for promotion as ADG on January 01, 2021. Nevertheless it’s a happy moment. Stars on uniform will change. Some increase in salary also. Thank you all for your kind words & good wishes,” Bothra said in a tweet after his promotion.

Bothra is also credited with cracking another sensational murder case in Odisha, known as the Patnagarh parcel bomb case, in 2018. A newly-married engineer and his grandmother were killed while opening a gift parcel they had received by courier. The two died in the blast after the parcel package containing a bomb exploded. The engineer’s wife had received serious injuries. A probe team led by Bothra arrested a college lecturer, Punjilal Meher, who had sent the bomb in the parcel to avenge his replacement as the college principal by the engineer’s mother.

While serving as a police officer, Bothra has also been in charge of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) as its CMD. As the managing director of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bothra is credited with making the city bus service, called Mo Bus, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri comfortable and dependable, with ridership rising constantly. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs declared this bus service as the Best City Bus Service Project in 2019.

Bothra, who has a big following on Twitter -- 1.32 lakh followers -- often uses the social media platform to help people in dire needs. During the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in April, Bothra’s efforts through his tweets helped a Mumbai family get 20 litres of camel milk for a three-and-a-half-year-old autistic child, who was allergic to goat, cow and buffalo milk. Bothra also formed a national volunteers’ group that helped many people during the lockdown months.