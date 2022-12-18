CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Odisha: Javelin Pierces Through Student's Neck During Sports Meet; Boy Out of Danger

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 08:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Balangir: A javelin pierces a class 9 student's neck during annual sports meet in a school, in Balangir, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A school boy was critically injured after a javelin pierced his neck during a sports meet at a government school in Odisha’s Balangir district on Saturday.

The student of the Agalpur Boys’ Panchayat High School, identified as Sadananda Meher is currently out of danger but is kept in the ICU for observation.

The javelin, reportedly thrown by another student struck Meher from the right side of his neck and a portion of the pike head came out from his left side, PTI said.

With the spear stuck in his neck, Meher was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, where it was safely brought out by doctors.

Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered to pay for all the medical expenses of Meher. The chief minister also expressed concern over it and wished the injured boy speedy recovery.

The expenses will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Along with this, the District Red Cross paid Rs 30,000 for his treatment, Additional District Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana said.

With agency inputs

first published:December 18, 2022, 08:35 IST
last updated:December 18, 2022, 08:39 IST