Odisha Panchayat Polls: Journalists, Attacked by Mob, Demand SEC to Take Action Against Miscreants

Three journalists, who were reporting live from the Binjharpur block of Odisha’s Jajpur district, were allegedly attacked by a mob involved in booth rigging. The brutal attack on the journalists has been captured on a mobile camera, which shows at least four miscreants raining fists and blows on a reporter, who was covering the Odisha panchayat polls. According to reports, the journalists were capturing an act of ballot boxes being looted by the miscreants at booths number 2 and 4 in Bacchal panchayat under the Binjharpur block.

The miscreants reportedly threw the ballot boxes in a nearby pond and held journalists captive and damaged their vehicles. In this matter, the journalists have lodged an official complaint with the State Election Commission and demanded an inquiry followed by action against the miscreants. Senior journalists met the SEC demanding protection for press people. SEC ordered DGP & Jajpur district administration to take strict action against the culprits.

State Election Commission Aditya Prasad Padhi condemned the attacks on journalists and said that an order has been issued to the DGP and Jajpur district administration to take stringent action against the culprits.

Soumyajit Pattnaik, Editor-in-Chief, Kaling TV said, “State Election Commission has assured us that strict action will be taken against the miscreants, who were involved in the attack. We spoke about the protection of press persons with the commission."

Political leaders across parties condemned the alleged attack on the journalists in Jajpur district during the third phase of panchayat elections in Odisha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Attacks on journalists is not a good sign and raised serious questions on the law and order situation. There can be disagreement in politics but there is no place for violence."

BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said, " There is no place for violence in democracy. Police will take strict action against all culprits soon."

Media Advisor of state government Manas Mangraj said, “Strict action will be taken against the culprits and condemned the attack."

News18 Odia reporter Sumant Sundaray and cameraman Chitan Swain were also attacked by miscreants in Kanas block of Puri district during the first phase poll on February 16. The SEC had issued strict directives to the Odisha police to take pre-emptive measures to prevent untoward incidents.

