Odisha Logs Record 4,356 COVID Cases, Highest One-day Recovery

of 4,761 patients Bhubaneswar, Sep 26: Odisha on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 4,356 COVID-19 cases and also logged a record recovery of 4,761 patients, a senior health department official said. The coronavirus death toll mounted to 783 with 16 people succumbing to the disease.

The new cases took the COVID-19 tally to 2,05,452, while the total number of people who have been cured of the infection reached 1,70,193, the official said. The new 4,356 cases included 902 from Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, 409 from Cuttack and 197 from Angul. Fifteen other districts registered over 100 cases each in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the 16 fresh fatalities, four were recorded in Khurda, three each in Puri and Koraput, and one each in Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj. Odisha currently has 34,423 active cases, the official said.

Over 30.62 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 53,534 on Friday. The state capital of Bhubaneswar reported 319 new positive cases taking its COVID-19 tally to 20,538, of which 3574 are active. The city has so far reported 84 deaths while 16,864 patients recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker S N Patro, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha, Congress MLAs Suresh Routray and S S Saluja and many others gave their swab samples for COVID- 19 tests ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session on September 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor